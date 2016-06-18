BuzzFeed News

Deputies Injured During Funeral Procession For Orlando Shooting Victim

Two motorcycle deputies were escorting a funeral procession when they were hit by a driver Saturday morning.

By Salvador Hernandez

Last updated on June 18, 2016, at 8:09 p.m. ET

Posted on June 18, 2016, at 5:56 p.m. ET

Two Florida motorcycle deputies were injured in a crash while escorting a funeral procession Saturday for one of the victims in the Orlando massacre.

The Osceola County sheriff's deputies were headed from a church to the burial site when a driver hit the two deputies, officials told BuzzFeed News.

According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the procession was passing through when a woman at an intersection told officers she thought someone had waived her through.

The woman hit one of the deputies head-on, according to the report, the other deputy then hit the back of her vehicle.

The woman was ticketed for failure to yield, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Osceola County sheriff's officials told BuzzFeed News both deputies were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. One of the deputies was reportedly in critical condition. The other was in stable condition.

