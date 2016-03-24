Debris Found In Mozambique "Almost Certainly" From Missing Flight MH370

Australian officials said an examination suggests the debris came from the Malaysian Airlines flight that disappeared two years ago.

Two pieces of debris that washed ashore in Mozambique earlier this month are "highly likely" to have come from MH370, the Malaysian Airlines passenger jet that disappeared in 2014.

The debris was determined to have been consistent with panels from the missing Boeing 777 after it was examined by investigators, the Australian government announced Wednesday.

The debris was believed to have been from a section of the right-hand horizontal stabilizer, part of the small wings located on plane's tail.

"The analysis has concluded the debris is almost certainly from MH370," Darren Chester, minister for infrastructure and transport said in a statement.