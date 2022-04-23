The gunman who injured four people and sent panic through a Washington, DC, neighborhood Friday was perched on a "sniper type setup" on a fifth-floor window as he shot dozens of rounds into the street, officials said.

Little was known about the suspect or his motives as of Saturday, but Metropolitan Police officials on Friday said they were inspecting the gunman's online presence in search of clues of what prompted the attack, including a short video that circulated online which appeared to be recorded from the angle of the gunman as he was shooting from an elevated window, while unsuspecting victims scrambled on the ground for cover.

"Evil reared its ugly head in our community," DC Police Chief Robert Contee said during a press conference Friday. "This person was just shooting randomly at anyone who was out there."

The shooting prompted a lockdown of nearby Edmund Burke School, as well as the University of the District of Columbia, which urged students to shelter in place for hours. SWAT officers and helicopters descended on the busy neighborhood, which is also surrounded by multiple embassies.

Four people were shot in the attack, authorities said, including a 54-year-old man, a woman in her 30s, and a 12-year-old girl. The three were taken to a nearby hospital and were listed in stable condition. A woman in her 60s appeared to have suffered a "graze-like" wound and was treated at the scene.



As police scrambled to locate the gunman, authorities identified 23-year-old Raymond Spencer as a person of interest.

By Friday night, police said the gunman appeared to have killed himself just as officers were about to locate him.

Authorities have declined to identify the gunman so far, but Contee noted Friday night that after the suspect was found dead, that they were no longer looking for Spencer as a person of interest.

Police indicated that social media postings by Spencer made just before the shooting and a disturbing video that appeared to depict the shooting itself, pointed them in his direction.

