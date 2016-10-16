Donald Trump Lurks Behind Hillary Clinton Like Jaws On "SNL" Da dun...da dun...da dun... Twitter

Saturday Night Live's version of the second "and the worst" presidential debate included all awkwardness and apparent lurking of the original, only with music from the movie Jaws. SNL's version included both moderators kicking off the event with a shot because why the hell not. And an incredible introduction.



"Martha, I'm going to do three things," Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump said. "I'm going to huff, and puff, and I'm going to blow this whole thing." Even crowd favorite Ken Bone got a shoutout. "You're not going to end up being weird or anything are you?"

"Mayyyyybe." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Then Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton was spot on, trying to relate to voters at the town hall debate.



"We're bonding already." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Then in the wake of the allegations that he sexually assaulted women in the past, Trump is asked if he's a good role model for children.

"I love the kids. I love them so much I marry them." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

But then Trump pivoted to Bill Clinton and the sexual allegations that plagued him during his presidency. He brought four women of those women to the debate, like the real Trump did. Did that faze the former First Lady?

"Donald, get real. I'm made of steel this means nothing. Hi girls!" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

But it was the mildly creepy lurking that ultimately captivated viewers. Trump slithered on and off cameras, stealthily inching toward Clinton like the shark from Jaws.

Hillary, what's that behind you? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

It's getting closer. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

What was that?! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

GAH! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Good luck, America.