CVS Fired A Pharmacist Who Refused To Fill Out A Transgender Woman's Hormone Prescription

"He did not give me a clear reason for the refusal. He just kept asking, loudly and in front of other CVS staff and customers, why I was given the prescriptions."

CVS has fired an Arizona pharmacist after he refused to fill out a transgender woman's prescription for hormone medication, the company announced Friday.

The company also issued an apology to the woman, saying the pharmacist's action "does not reflect our values or our commitment to inclusion, nondiscrimination and the delivery of outstanding patient care."

Hilde Hall wrote about her experience at the Fountain Hills CVS in a blog post for the American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday, stating the unidentified pharmacist in April had refused to fill out the first hormone prescription she had been issued by her doctor.

"I was finally going to start seeing my body reflect my gender identity and the woman I've always known myself to be," she wrote.

But instead of filling out the prescription, Hall said the pharmacist instead questioned her, "loudly and in front of other CVS staff and customers" why she was given the prescription.

"He did not give me a clear reason for the refusal," she wrote. "Embarrassed and distressed, I nearly started crying in the middle of the store. I didn't want to answer why I had been prescribed this hormone therapy combination by my doctor. I felt like the pharmacist was trying to out me as transgender in front of strangers."

The pharmacist also refused to hand Hall the prescription back, and refused her doctor's office direct requests to dispense the prescription, forcing her to go to a Walgreens to have the prescription filled.

On Friday, CVS issued a statement on Twitter, stating the pharmacist was no longer employed by the company.