BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Curt Schilling Went After A Former Military Intelligence Officer And Got Hit Right In The Baseballs

news

Curt Schilling Went After A Former Military Intelligence Officer And Got Hit Right In The Baseballs

Ouch!

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 5, 2017, at 4:24 p.m. ET

Curt Schilling is a retired baseball great who racked up more than 3,100 strikeouts on the mound and nabbed 216 wins as a starting pitcher.

Pool New / Reuters

But today, the former Red Sox player is better known as an outspoken conservative pundit, sparring with liberals on Twitter and contributing to Breitbart News. On Sunday, he set his sights on former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, saying the Democrat was "a piece of garbage."

@JasonKander what a piece of garbage you are. Pains me to say that about someone that served but man you need an ass whipping
Curt Schilling @gehrig38

@JasonKander what a piece of garbage you are. Pains me to say that about someone that served but man you need an ass whipping

Reply Retweet Favorite

https://twitter.com/gehrig38/status/828301749085728769

But Kander came back with the 🔥 🔥.

Enjoyed watching you play. Better luck next year with the Hall of Fame balloting. That Rule 5 character clause can… https://t.co/BGS7ndvyeF
Jason Kander @JasonKander

Enjoyed watching you play. Better luck next year with the Hall of Fame balloting. That Rule 5 character clause can… https://t.co/BGS7ndvyeF

Reply Retweet Favorite

Schilling might have had an impressive record as a pitcher, but he's failed to make it onto the Baseball Hall of Fame for four consecutive years.

Not only has he made controversial comments about politics — such as asking a CNN host how Jews could support Democrats, or mocking transgender people on Facebook — but he's been critical of sports writers as well, who vote on who is ultimately admitted to the Hall of Fame.

That, several writers believe, has made the number of votes he's received drop nearly every year.

And, as Kander pointed out, one of the Hall of Fame's requirements is that players display "integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played."

Kander went right where it hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter loved it.

I don't even care for sportsball but @JasonKander serving straight 🔥 fastballs
Anthony Bejarano @AntBejarano

I don't even care for sportsball but @JasonKander serving straight 🔥 fastballs

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JasonKander Grade A Burn!
Randi White @RandiWhite

@JasonKander Grade A Burn!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JasonKander
Jonathan Cook @JonathanCookNC

@JasonKander

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JasonKander
scott olson @NJHighlands

@JasonKander

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT