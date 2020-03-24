The Coronavirus Is Hitting US Prisons, And Advocates Fear Sick Inmates Will Be Afraid To Get Treatment

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Advocates say prisons and county jails are "powder kegs" waiting to blow in the coronavirus pandemic, and as confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates rise, they worry others who get infected won't come forward until it's too late.

As of Monday, at least four people incarcerated at US prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — including Harvey Weinstein. Meanwhile, several dozen cases have been confirmed among inmates and staff at New York City's jails, particularly Rikers Island. Restricted to small cells in sometimes crowded conditions and with limited cleaning supplies, former prisoners and advocates told BuzzFeed News the conditions are ripe for a widespread outbreak, and they worry the limited healthcare resources available to inmates will quickly be overwhelmed.

"If you think a cruise ship is bad, think of a prison," Kate Chatfield, senior advisor for legislation and police at The Justice Collaborative, told BuzzFeed News. "They're sitting ducks."



Those inmates that do become infected, advocates added, might not inform health care staff they're feeling sick out of fears that the treatment is worse than the disease. Quarantine may involve time in the same solitary cells used to punish inmates. Any reluctance to come forward about symptoms could give the virus a running start to spread well before it is detected.

"Quarantine is punitive," Adnan Khan, co-executive director of Re:Store Justice and a former inmate at San Quentin prison in California, told BuzzFeed News. "For [inmates] it's known that, if you don't just have the flu, sniffles or something like that, there's fear of going to solitary confinement."

Khan went through the experience himself in 2015, he said, when he spent three days with hot and cold flashes in his cell, shivering and unable to keep any food down.

He quickly decided not to ask for medical help because he knew he'd be removed and placed in the same cells that were used as solitary confinement for inmates who violated rules or got into fights. He had spent 30 days in solitary himself over a fight in the prison and, like other inmates, was intent on avoiding going back if he could help it.

In solitary, he said, there were limited resources, no personal items were allowed, and there was no access to phones or other inmates who could get the word to family or friends on the outside.

"So all I did was drink water from my sink," he said. "A lot of people do that."

Michelle Lind, whose 73-year-old husband is incarcerated at Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg, New York, for an attempted murder conviction, said her husband spent months refusing to tell correctional officers or nurses he was seriously ill until he collapsed during a visit in 2017.

"He doesn't want to ruffle any feathers, he doesn't want to ask for anything," she said. "He doesn't act like it, but he's scared."

Her husband, Robert Lind, had to have surgery after doctors found he had been infected with Helicobacter pylori, a bacteria that causes sores and ulcers in the stomach, for about two years.

"He was telling them his stomach was upset, and they were feeding him Zantac [for months] like candy," she said.

For her husband, isolation from the general population meant losing privileges, losing access to the small number of personal belongings he had, and, worst of all, losing access to the daily phone calls he makes to her.

A few months later, Lind said, her husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent a month of chemotherapy. His follow-up appointments to see if that treatment was effective have now been canceled because of concerns over the pandemic. Because of the cancer diagnosis, she said she particularly fears for his vulnerable immune system.

His only defense against getting sick, she said, is the bottle of bleach he and other inmates are now given daily to disinfect their cells — a hot commodity since bleach is normally considered contraband.



"I ask him, 'Is anyone in there coughing? Do you see anyone with signs [of COVID-19]? Stay away from them,'" she said. "But it's a Petri dish in there."