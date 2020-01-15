A Dad Allegedly Paid $220,000 To Bribe His Son's Way Into USC. Then He Claimed The Bribe As A Tax Deduction, Prosecutors Say.

John Wilson was charged Tuesday with filing a false tax return after authorities said he claimed part of a bribe was a donation to charity.

Reed Saxon / AP

A father allegedly paid $220,000 to bribe his son's way into the University of Southern California, prosecutors said, then he listed part of the secret payoff as a tax deduction. Since March 2019, more than 50 people have been charged in the college admissions scandal that federal prosecutors have dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. According to authorities, wealthy — and in some cases famous — families paid large sums of money to get their children into prestigious colleges across the country, often by embellishing or fabricating their children's sports careers in coordination with college officials.

But on Tuesday, prosecutors filed an additional charge of tax fraud against a Massachusetts investor who allegedly went a step further and claimed an illegal bribe as a tax write-off. Prosecutors allege John Wilson, 59, paid life coach Rick Singer $220,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California in 2013 by lying about his son's athletic ability.

Charles Krupa / AP Investor John Wilson arrives at federal court in Boston with his wife, Leslie, on April 3, 2019.

Singer, through his college prep company, was the mastermind at the center of the college admissions scandal and pleaded guilty to crimes including racketeering and money laundering last year. Under his scam, he worked with coaches and school officials to get the children of wealthy families into elite universities — for a price. Although the scandal has entangled elite universities across the country, the University of Southern California has loomed large, and multiple officials in the school have been named in the investigation or charged with taking part in the scheme. On Tuesday, as prosecutors filed the new charge against Wilson, the Los Angeles Times reported that three senior athletic officials with the school have been fired, including CFO Steve Lopes. The Trojan Athletic Fund's senior associate director, Ron Orr, and associate athletic director Scott Jacobson have also left the department in what is being seen as a shakeup at the university. According to the federal complaint, Wilson was in contact with Singer in February 2013 in hopes of trying to get his son admission via a "side door" for USC or Georgetown University. By August 2013, Wilson seemed to have zeroed in on USC and, according to emails, spoke to Singer about getting his son into the school as a water polo recruit.

Steven Senne / AP Rick Singer leaves federal court in Boston after pleading guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.