Local Health Officials Have Canceled Coachella And Stagecoach After They Were Postponed

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been officially canceled for 2020 after health officials said they were concerned about a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall.

The two festivals had already been postponed from their usual April dates until October, but on Wednesday, the Riverside County Public Health announced both events would not take place this year because of the pandemic.

"I am concerned as indications grow that COVID--19 could worsen in the fall," Riverside County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser said in a statement. "These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community."



Under the current guidelines from the California governor's office, large public events like Coachella and Stagecoach would have only taken place if an approved treatment, or vaccine, had been developed for COVID-19, Kaiser pointed out.

That seems unlikely to happen before the October festival dates, which as of Wednesday evening were still listed on the festivals' websites.

"Given the protected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward," Kaiser said in the statement.

Coachella was to be held in Indio, California, with a lineup that included Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lana Del Ray.

After the April concerts were rescheduled, Goldenvoice, which operates the festival, said refunds would be given for those who couldn't attend in October.

County officials said they had been in contact with organizers of the festival, but Goldenvoice did not respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.