CNN's President Criticized Trump After A Pipe Bomb Was Sent To CNN's Headquarters

CNN's President Jeff Zucker called out President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his antagonizing rhetoric against the press, just hours after a pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters.

Multiple explosive devices addressed to prominent members of the Democratic party, including former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, were intercepted Wednesday. One of those devices, intended for former CIA director John Brennan, was also delivered to CNN's offices, forcing an evacuation of the New York building while its anchors were on the air.

Zucker, who has been a target of Trump's criticism, pointed to the White House's constant attacks on the press, saying the president and his press secretary, Sarah Sanders, "should understand their words matter."

"There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media," Zucker said in a statement. "The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that."