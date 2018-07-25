A Secret Recording Reveals Trump And Attorney Michael Cohen Discussing A Payment To A Former Playboy Model

"We'll have to pay," Cohen says on the Sept. 2016 recording. Trump then replies, in part, "pay with cash."

Presidential candidate Donald Trump can be heard on a tape discussing how to pay for the rights to former Playboy model's Karen McDougal's story about an affair with the the real estate mogul, according to an audio recording obtained by CNN.

The recording — the existence of which was was first reported by The New York Times — appears to show that Trump was aware of Cohen's proposal to silence McDougal by obtaining the rights to her story about the affair, which she claimed took place a decade earlier.

"I spoke to Alan about it, when it comes time to the financing," Cohen can be heard telling Trump in the recording.

"Listen, what financing?" Trump asks.

"We'll have to pay," Cohen responds.

Trump is then heard saying, in part, "pay with cash."

"No, no, no, no," Cohen says. "I got it."

Earlier in the recording, Cohen can be heard telling Trump he needed to set up a "company" in order to make the payment to American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer tabloid.

The tape, which was secretly recorded by Cohen in the weeks before the 2016 election, is one of 12 audio files that the FBI seized from Trump's longtime lawyer and fixer. It was provided to CNN by Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis.

The recorded conversation took place a few weeks after the National Enquirer's parent company reached a $150,000 deal to buy McDougal's story about the 2006 affair. The company — run by Trump ally David Pecker — never published the former Playboy model's story, in a practice known as "catch and kill."

In an interview with host Chris Cuomo, Davis said that he was releasing the tape in part to defend Cohen from what he characterized as defamatory remarks made by Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.

"Now, don’t believe me, I’m a Democrat, I’m a lawyer representing a client," Davis told Cuomo. "Whatever spin Mr. Giuliani is trying to invent, it says 'Cash,' and Michael Cohen says, 'no, no, no.'"



Giuliani has acknowledged the existence of the recording to multiple news organizations, but has previously said that the content of the tape was exculpatory to Trump. The recording appears to contradict Giuliani's claim that Trump suggested any payment be made with a check, rather than cash.

After CNN published the recording, Giuliani appeared on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, where he attacked Cohen for surreptitiously making the tape and maintained that the audio showed Trump wanted to keep a record of the payment.

"There's no way the president is going to be talking about setting up a corporation and then using cash, unless you're a complete idiot, and the president is not an idiot," Giuliani said.

The president's lawyer claimed that Trump said, "don't pay cash" in the recording, just before Cohen can be heard saying, "no, no, no, no."

"The point is the president wanted the transaction to be memorialized," he said. "There's no indication of any crime being committed on this tape."

Asked whether the tape contradicted earlier statements from Trump and Giuliani that the president had no knowledge of the payment to McDougal, Giuliani said the audio showed Trump was unaware of the payment when he asked Cohen, "What financing?"

Giuliani said the tape, which was made in Sept. 2016, is when Trump first learned about the payment to McDougal.

"The president did not know about this before this conversation, at least with regarding the transaction that we're talking about," he told host Laura Ingraham. "I mean, he may or may not have known about McDougal's claims, but he didn't about about this transaction. This is the conversation in which they talk about how they're going to buy the rights."