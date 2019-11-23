Hundreds Of Climate Change Protesters Delayed The Harvard-Yale Football Game By Running Onto The Field

"It felt like we were part of an unstoppable movement," Nora Heaphy, one of the organizers, told BuzzFeed News.

Arnold Gold / AP

A large group of climate change protesters flooded a football field during the Harvard-Yale game Saturday, delaying the event for more than 30 minutes as police scrambled to remove them. About 150 students and alumni from both schools rushed the field during the halftime show. Organizers said hundreds of spectators began to run onto the Yale Bowl, too, delaying the game and raising concerns that the game might not be able to continue to the second half in the dark. (The Yale Bowl does not have permanent lights installed.) "The entire field was flooded by people demanding that the university stand up for our future," Nora Heaphy, one of the organizers and a junior at Yale University, told BuzzFeed News.

Arnold Gold / AP

The students and alumni, who had been planning the protest for about a month and a half, unveiled banners during the end of the half-time show, then sat on the field until police removed them from the stadium. As students were being escorted from the field, several of them could be heard chanting, "Disclose, divest, or this will be our end," The Harvard Crimson reported. The demonstration was organized by the Yale Endowment Justice Coalition and Divest Harvard, two groups from the universities that are pushing the universities to divest from the fossil fuel industry. The Harvard Crimson reported that although some student groups and alumni have called on the university to divest from fossil fuel investments, University President Lawrence S. Bacow has stated the university does not use its endowment for political purposes and has suggested that climate change be addressed instead through research. The game was being aired live on cable television, and the protest caught fans by surprise.

At halftime of Harvard-Yale a sit in protesting climate issues has broken out on the field, at least delaying the second half and the way the protest is growing I would be shocked if the game continues.

"Nobody Wins: Yale & Harvard Are Complicit in Climate Justice" #DivestHarvard #HarvardYale

Harvard Yale Game 20-8 disrupted by Climate Change protestors. Crazy scenes.