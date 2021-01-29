People Are Paying Tribute To The Incredible Life And Career Of Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson's career was an inspiration on and off the screen, so after the 96-year-old Hollywood icon died Thursday the tributes to her came pouring in.

"I really need this not to be true," Shonda Rhimes, the prolific producer and screenwriter, wrote on Twitter. Tyson had a memorable recurring role on Rhimes' show How To Get Away With Murder.

Rhimes then followed with a tribute to Tyson, the legendary actor who forged a path for Black women in the industry with nuanced characters throughout a 70-year career that earned her Emmy and Tony awards.

"She was an extraordinary person," Rhimes wrote. "She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn."

Actor Zendaya also mourned the loss of the acting icon.

"This one hurts," Zendya wrote."

"You paved the way," Actor Tracie Thoms noted.