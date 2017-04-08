Chrissy Teigen Just Paid This Woman's Beauty School Tuition
Mercedes Edney, from North Carolina, was raising money on Twitter for her beauty school tuition — and then suddenly realized Chrissy Teigen paid for it. All of it.
This is Mercedes Edney, a beauty school student who loves to post about beauty tips and skin care products.
And you all know Chrissy Teigen, model, mother, and social media virtuoso who has before surprised some of her fans with unexpected gifts.
Well, last month Edney started crowdfunding for her esthetician school tuition, which would cost her just under $6,000.
Edney was trying to start school in May and needed at least $895 for the school to hold her seat — she pulled that together via donations.
Then Friday night, Edney got an alert for a huge donation of $5,605 on her fundraising page, and found out Chrissy Teigen had jumped in and paid for the remainder for her tuition — plus some.
"I thought it was a glitch," Edney wrote on her Instagram account. "I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser. @chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school."
Teigen also included a short note in her donation, noting that Edney had been following her dream for a while.
"I've seen this is your passion for such a long time now," Teigen wrote. "So excited to see you fulfill your dream!"
Edney also tweeted at and got a response from Teigen.
Her first day at school was pretty emotional.
Edney was shook.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Edney about her story.
In the meantime, everybody thank Teigen for making making Twitter and 2017 a better place. 👋
