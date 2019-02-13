Children In Texas Were Found Malnourished And Locked Inside A Dog Kennel

Authorities in Texas say they found four young children malnourished and locked inside a barn house Tuesday morning, including two who were being kept inside a latched dog kennel.

The four kids, ages 5, 4, 3 and 1, were found after deputies with the Wise County Sheriff's Office were called about a domestic disturbance at the home.

Inside, authorities met with Andrew Fabila and Paige Harkings, both 24. Fabila had multiple cuts on his face, officials said in a statement.

It's while deputies were talking to the two adults that they then heard children inside the barn house.

"The two youngest children were mostly unclothed and lying on a blanket," officials said in a statement. "The two oldest children were inside a dog kennel."

Authorities said there was food inside the home, but it was all locked and away from the children.

Deputies fed the children and took them to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth to be examined.

Fabila was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his cuts and was later booked in Wise County Jail on four counts of endangering a child, officials said. Harkings was booked on similar charges, as well as one count of aggravated assault.

Officials did not state whether Fabila and Harkings are believed to be the parents of the children.