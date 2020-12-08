Casey Goodson Jr.'s family wants to know why the 23-year-old Black man was gunned down and killed outside his home by a sheriff's deputy. But the answers his relatives are getting from investigators are that there were no body cameras, no cellphone footage, no eyewitnesses, and no other officers to witness what really happened during Friday's deadly shooting in Columbus, Ohio.

To know what happened in the last moments of Goodson's life, his family's attorney said that they will have to rely primarily on the account of the officer who killed him.

"It's not enough at this point to just tell us [Goodson] is accused of waving a gun and something went wrong and he's dead," Sean Walton, an attorney hired by Goodson's family, told BuzzFeed News. "The family deserves better. The family deserves more answers. The community deserves to know what happened."



So far, authorities have said that the Franklin County Sheriff's deputy — who was part of a US Marshal's task force looking for a "violent" suspect in the area — saw Goodson waving a gun from his car and shot him after a "verbal argument." The deputy was identified as Jason Meade, a 17-year veteran with the sheriff's office.

Goodson was not the suspect that the US Marshal's task force was looking for and was not the target of any investigation, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced that the Department of Justice and the FBI will be joining the Columbus Division of Police in investigating the shooting.

The Columbus Police are investigating if Meade was "legally justified" in shooting Goodson, while the focus of the federal investigation will be whether the deputy violated Goodson's civil rights.

In a brief statement of "facts" about the shooting on Sunday, the Columbus Police said that "no other officers witnessed the shooting" and "no civilian eyewitnesses have been identified."

The police also said that "there is no body camera footage captured of the actual shooting" as the Franklin County Sheriff's task force officers are not issued body cameras.



Given the lack of any corroborating eyewitnesses or video footage, Goodson's family has disputed the account of the shooting offered by authorities so far. They have raised questions about where Goodson was shot and why Meade appeared to be alone at the time of the shooting without other members of the task force present.

Peter Tobin, US Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said in a Friday press conference that the task force was wrapping up an unsuccessful search for a suspect — not Goodson — when the deputy saw Goodson allegedly drive past him while waving a gun.

"That’s when the deputy, at some point after that, he confronted him," Tobin said. "And it went badly."

Tobin alleged that Goodson was out of his car when the deputy ordered him to drop the gun and then shot Goodson after he refused to comply.

However, Goodson's sister, Sani Payne, told BuzzFeed News that Goodson was shot as he was walking through a side door of the house, causing him to fall bloodied on to the kitchen floor.

Goodson's uncle, grandmother, sister, 5-year-old brother, and young cousins were in the home at the time of the shooting, according to Walton.