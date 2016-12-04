California Police Lied To Local Media About Arrest In Gang Investigation

Police said the fake press release was sent out to save the lives of two men, but local news outlets said they were concerned about the police department's tactics.

A California police department lied and issued a fake press release about the arrest of two men, a ruse that the police chief for the Santa Maria Police said was done to save the lives of the two men.

"We used the news media," Santa Maria Police Chief Ralph Martin told the Santa Maria Times "Don't plan to do it again, however, if the circumstances came up and there was something similar, I would definitely do it again."

The fake news alert has been criticized by some local media outlets, which said they were concerned with the department's tactics. But Santa Maria Police officials defended their decision, saying it saved the two men who were being targeted by hit men from a violent gang that was under investigation by their detectives.

The press release was sent out to local outlets in February via Nixle — a service used by many police departments. It was also sent out in a tweet that included the two men police said were arrested on suspicion of identity theft.

The fake press release was discovered by the Santa Mara Sun.

