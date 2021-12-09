Two Men Who Called 911 To Report A Wildfire Are Now Accused Of Starting It

Two men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sparking a massive California wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and threatened Lake Tahoe.

But an attorney for the father and son told BuzzFeed News the two men are not only innocent, but they were among the first to report the flames to authorities. David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32 were currently in custody in El Dorado County Jail, their attorney Mark J. Reichel told BuzzFeed News.

The two are accused of reckless arson, but Reichel said they actually tried to warn people in the area about the flames as the fire began to spread rapidly.

Savannah Broddrick, an assistant for the El Dorado County District Attorney, declined to comment on Reichel’s statements, telling BuzzFeed News Wednesday night that the office was not responding to questions on how the fire started. Broddrick said no charges have been filed yet and that the office would likely provide more information once a filing decision is made.