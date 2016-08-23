A Man Tried To Impress His Date By Jumping Across Buildings But Got Stuck Instead
Because love.
A Pittsburgh man got stuck between the walls of two buildings early Monday morning when he tried, and failed, to jump from one to next.
The daring leap, city officials said, was all to impress a date. Instead, he fell between the two buildings and got lodged between their walls.
Firefighters had to cut through the walls to reach the man, who was stuck for several hours. Meanwhile, police officers tried to keep him calm.
Public works employees eventually had to bring in heavy equipment to break through the thick walls.
They cut through brick inside one of the buildings to rescue the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.
But the question everyone wants to know...
*Sigh*
Pittsburgh Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.
-
