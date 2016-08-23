BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Man Tried To Impress His Date By Jumping Across Buildings But Got Stuck Instead

news

A Man Tried To Impress His Date By Jumping Across Buildings But Got Stuck Instead

Because love.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 23, 2016, at 5:28 p.m. ET

A Pittsburgh man got stuck between the walls of two buildings early Monday morning when he tried, and failed, to jump from one to next.

Aprx 2 a.m. called to 3700 block Forbes man trapped between buildings. Working to free him. @PghEMS @PittPolice
Pgh Public Safety @PghPublicSafety

Aprx 2 a.m. called to 3700 block Forbes man trapped between buildings. Working to free him. @PghEMS @PittPolice

Reply Retweet Favorite

The daring leap, city officials said, was all to impress a date. Instead, he fell between the two buildings and got lodged between their walls.

Man jumped from one roof to next to impress date @PittPolice helpful in keeping him calm while rescue underway
Pgh Public Safety @PghPublicSafety

Man jumped from one roof to next to impress date @PittPolice helpful in keeping him calm while rescue underway

Reply Retweet Favorite

Firefighters had to cut through the walls to reach the man, who was stuck for several hours. Meanwhile, police officers tried to keep him calm.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Public works employees eventually had to bring in heavy equipment to break through the thick walls.

Public Works has arrived with heavier equipment to break through the thick walls @PghEMS #teamwork
Pgh Public Safety @PghPublicSafety

Public Works has arrived with heavier equipment to break through the thick walls @PghEMS #teamwork

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They cut through brick inside one of the buildings to rescue the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

But the question everyone wants to know...

@PghPublicSafety @PittPolice Sir wants ya know: Did da guy get da girl???
Metronome @MetronomeDaBig

@PghPublicSafety @PittPolice Sir wants ya know: Did da guy get da girl???

Reply Retweet Favorite

*Sigh*

That is something that we do not know @MetronomeDaBig @PittPolice
Pgh Public Safety @PghPublicSafety

That is something that we do not know @MetronomeDaBig @PittPolice

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pittsburgh Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT