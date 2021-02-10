One Person Was Killed And Four Others Injured In A Shooting Inside A Medical Clinic

One person was killed and four others injured Tuesday when a 67-year-old man opened fire inside a medical clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, after he'd been "unhappy" with the care he'd received, officials said.

The exact motive behind the shooting rampage is unclear, but authorities said they had a long history with the alleged gunman, who was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities also said the clinic, or one of the caregivers inside, was likely targeted in the attack.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, prompting police to respond to the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo.

Authorities said Gregory Paul Ulrich began shooting inside the facility, injuring five people. Buffalo police and Wright County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, giving aid to the five victims and evacuating them from the clinic. One of them later died at a hospital, a spokesperson for Hennepin County Medical Center told BuzzFeed News.

"It's a horrible-looking scene," Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said.

Police did not immediately release the conditions of the injured victims.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting "heart-wrenching."