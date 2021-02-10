 Skip To Content
One Person Was Killed And Four Others Injured In A Shooting Inside A Medical Clinic

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, is believed to have targeted workers at the Buffalo, Minnesota, clinic when he allegedly opened fire Tuesday morning.

By Salvador Hernandez

Picture of Salvador Hernandez Salvador Hernandez BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 9, 2021, at 7:57 p.m. ET

Posted on February 9, 2021, at 7:01 p.m. ET

David Joles / AP

Law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, Feb. 9.

One person was killed and four others injured Tuesday when a 67-year-old man opened fire inside a medical clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, after he'd been "unhappy" with the care he'd received, officials said.

The exact motive behind the shooting rampage is unclear, but authorities said they had a long history with the alleged gunman, who was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities also said the clinic, or one of the caregivers inside, was likely targeted in the attack.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, prompting police to respond to the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo.

Authorities said Gregory Paul Ulrich began shooting inside the facility, injuring five people. Buffalo police and Wright County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, giving aid to the five victims and evacuating them from the clinic. One of them later died at a hospital, a spokesperson for Hennepin County Medical Center told BuzzFeed News.

"It's a horrible-looking scene," Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said.

Police did not immediately release the conditions of the injured victims.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting "heart-wrenching."

After a secondary search of the building, authorities discovered a suspicious-looking package in the clinic's lobby, Deringer said, prompting deputies and police to evacuate the area and call the Minneapolis bomb squad to respond.

A nearby Super 8 motel, where Ulrich was staying, was also evacuated after authorities found suspicious packages there as well.

Authorities would not say if the packages were determined to be explosive, but Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said at a press conference there "may have been" an explosion before authorities arrived.

Authorities added that they'd had a number of encounters and calls related to Ulrich going back to 2003, but they did not provide details as to those calls. Criminal records show he had previously been convicted of drunken driving and possessing marijuana.

"We are very familiar with the suspect," Budke said.

Budke added Ulrich had a history of conflict, though he did not provide details on Tuesday.

"There certainly is a history of him being unhappy with healthcare," Budke said.

