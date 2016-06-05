Evacuations Lifted After Brush Fire Near Los Angeles Forced Thousands To Flee
Several firefighters were hurt battling the more than 500-acre fire in the city of Calabasas. The smoke draped a thick, dark cloud over the sky across parts of the county.
A fire burning near homes in upscale Calabasas, California, forced 5,000 people to evacuate and blanketed smoke across Los Angeles County amid a sweltering heat wave, officials said.
The fire scorched at least 516 acres, destroyed a business, and damaged one home, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. By 6 p.m. Sunday, evacuations were expected to be lifted.
More than 400 firefighters worked to fight the blaze from the ground, and helicopters made water drops, Capt. Roland Sprewell told BuzzFeed News.
About 3,000 homes were at one point threatened by the flames, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The fire began after a pickup truck struck a power pole on the Mulholland Highway.
By Sunday evening, the fire was 80% contained. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries earlier in the day working in rugged terrain.
Over the course of Saturday, mild winds spread smoke from the brush fire for miles across north Los Angeles.
The fire burned in Calabasas, a city home to a slew of celebrities about 10 miles from the coast. The smoke grew thick as far as Studio City, West Hollywood, Glendale, and downtown LA, some 30 miles away.
