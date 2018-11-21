A Border Patrol Agent Who Shot Across The Border And Killed A Mexican Teen Was Found Not Guilty

Demonstrators march through Nogales in Sonora, Mexico, demanding justice for Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in May.

A US border patrol agent charged with killing a 16-year-old boy after shooting at him across the border with Mexico was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter charges Wednesday.

Jurors in an Arizona federal court acquitted Lonnie Swartz two hours after they notified the judge they were deadlocked and were instructed to keep deliberating, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Swartz shot and killed Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez on Oct. 12, 2012, while the teenager walked on a street near the Nogales, Mexico, border fence.

According to the federal complaint, Swartz and a number of other Border Patrol agents shot 14 to 30 shots in Rodriguez's direction, striking him 10 times.