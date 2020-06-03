Three Alleged Boogaloo Extremists Have Been Accused Of Trying To Incite A Riot At A Peaceful Protest

Three alleged members of the "boogaloo" movement were planning to spark violence during protests in Las Vegas, officials said, including a plan to use Molotov cocktails to hijack peaceful gatherings.

Two of the men are former members of the military, a third is a current Army reservist, and all of them are identified with the boogaloo movement, whose followers believe a second Civil War is coming and advocate for it, according to the criminal complaint.

The men talked about wanting to "violently overthrow the United States," had discussed plans to firebomb a ranger station at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and looked at a plan to "incite chaos and possibly a riot."

"Violent instigators have hijacked peaceful protests and demonstrations across the country, including Nevada, exploiting the real and legitimate outrage over Mr. Floyd's death for their own radical agendas," US Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement.

Stephen T. Parshall, 35, Andrew Lynam, the 23-year-old Army reservist, and William L. Loomis, 40, were arrested Sunday after the alleged plan was thwarted by the Las Vegas Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to the criminal complaint, part of the plan began during an April "Reopen Nevada" rally in Las Vegas, where people were protesting stay-at-home orders issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

All members of the group were armed with AR-15 rifles during the rally; when approached by a confidential informant, Lynam said the group "was for people who wanted to violently overthrow the United States government," the complaint said.