Members Of A Boogaloo Militant Group Pleaded Guilty To Destroying Evidence After The Alleged Murder Of A Federal Officer

Four members of a militant group associated with the "boogaloo" movement pleaded guilty to destroying evidence after one of their own told them he had killed a federal officer, the US Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Members of the Grizzly Scouts admitted in their plea agreements to destroying messages in a WhatsApp group and trying to delete files that detailed the militant group's ranks, structure, uniforms, and assessment of members' skills following the killing of a federal officer in Oakland last year. Among the files destroyed was a nondisclosure agreement that prohibited members from talking about the group or its training.

The militant group was linked with the extremist "boogaloo bois," a loosely connected movement calling for a second Civil War and known for its heavily armed presence at right-wing protests across the country. They often appeared wearing body armor and floral Hawaiian shirts.

Ideology and the level of participation have varied among the boogaloo groups that have emerged across the country. But federal officials have alleged that members of one network, which included the Grizzly Scouts, were connected with a series of violent acts, including the killing of a federal officer and attempts to supply Hamas with weapons.