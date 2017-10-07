Body Camera Video Of Deadly Shooting Raises New Questions After Officers Are Cleared

Video footage shows 50-year-old Patrick Harmon running away from officers when an officer opens fire, killing him.

Prosecutors on Wednesday cleared a white police officer in the fatal August shooting of a black man, but body camera video of the incident released this week is raising new questions about the deadly encounter.

Salt Lake City Police Department officials, in their original account of the shooting, said Patrick Harmon, 50, pulled out a weapon while being taken into custody, prompting an officer to open fire.

In one of three body camera videos released by the department Wednesday, however, Harmon is seen running away from officers just before he is handcuffed. In the middle of the pursuit, one of the officer unholsters his handgun.

"I'll fucking shoot you," the officer is heard saying just before firing. He fires three shots, seemingly at Harmon's back while the suspect running.