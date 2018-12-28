Blue Light Flashed In The Sky Above New York And Freaked Everyone Out

Why is the sky over #NYC #NewYorkCity #Manhattan #Brox #Queens Teal Blue?!!!! #EdgewaterNJ

The sky above New York lit up in blue Thursday night, causing widespread anxiety and fear on social media.

ConEdison said they were working with the New York Fire Department to respond to a substation fire at the power plant in Astoria. The fire involved some electrical transformers and caused a transmission dip in the area, the utility added.

An ensuing power outage temporarily closed La Guardia airport and grounded planes. Around 10:30 p.m. ET, the New York Port Authority said power had been mostly restored to La Guardia, but that departing flights were being held up.

There appeared to be no injuries, fire officials said.

Videos posted on social media, meanwhile, captured the aftermath of an explosion at the plant.