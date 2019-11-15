A Restaurant Employee Who Used The N-Word On A Food Order For A Black Server Has Been Fired

A 21-year-old black student who received the food order said managers had brushed off the incident as a joke.

An employee of a Phoenix restaurant who put in a food order for a black server using the n-word has been fired, managers announced Thursday. The decision by the operators of the Breakfast Club is a reversal from earlier this week, when they defended keeping the employee on staff. "We came to a realization: the only way to ensure that Breakfast Club has a zero tolerance against discrimination is to take strong public action when discrimination occurs," CEO Kyle Shivers and chief operating officer Ernie Vega announced in an Instagram post. "Today, we terminated the employee who, in what he described as a joke, substituted a racial slur for his own name when putting in his own lunch order." The announcement came more than a month after the offending order was placed and two days after BuzzFeed News reported on the Oct. 22 incident at the Breakfast Club.

Rakevion White, a 21-year-old student at Arizona State University, told BuzzFeed News he received the food order and brought it to management, who he said brushed it off as a joke. "They're making light of the situation and pretty much allowing it to go on," White said, adding he believed the ticket was directed at him since he was the only one working the area of the restaurant at the time.