President Biden Called A Fox News Reporter "A Stupid Son Of A Bitch"

It's not the first tiff between the president and Fox News reporters.



During a press conference last week, Doocy and Biden bantered back and forth after the president called on him.

"You always ask me the nicest questions," Biden told him.

"All right, I got a whole binder full," Doocy said.

"I know you do," the president said. "None of them make a lot of sense to me."

"Well, let's, let's try," Doocy said.

At another press conference last week, Biden was asked by another Fox News reporter about the current crisis in Ukraine and fears of a Russian invasion.

"Why are you waiting for Putin to make the first move, sir?"

"What a stupid question," Biden responded.

But the president and Doocy in particular have verbally sparred since before the presidential election.

Before the announcement that then-senator Kamala Harris was joining the Democratic ticket, Doocy yelled out at Biden whether he had picked a running mate. Biden, passing by on a bicycle, told the reporter, "Yes I have."

"Who is it?" Doocy asked.

"You!" Biden joked.

On Monday, just minutes after Biden called Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch," the correspondent joked about the comment on air.

