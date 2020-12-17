Biden's Pick Of Deb Haaland Could Make Her The First Native American Cabinet Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is set to pick Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico as head the Department of the Interior, making her the first-ever Native American to oversee the management of federal lands and resources.

If confirmed by the Senate, she would also be the first Native American Cabinet secretary and would oversee the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which sits under the Interior Department.

Biden's selection of Haaland for the post was reported by multiple outlets.



Haaland is a 35th-generation resident of New Mexico and member of the Pueblo Laguna. She is the daughter of a Marine Vietnam veteran and served as the first Native American leader of a state party in New Mexico. She has been in Congress since 2019.

Her appointment as secretary of the interior could signal an about-face for the department that under the Trump administration has prioritized fossil fuel extraction instead of preservation.

As secretary of the interior, Haaland would oversee hundreds of millions of acres of public federal lands, including national parks, national monuments, and wildlife refuges.

Haaland served as vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and, according to the Washington Post, has introduced bills to address the high rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Currently, the Department of the Interior is headed by David Bernhardt, a former energy industry lobbyist who has worked in the agency since 2001. Before Bernhardt, President Trump had appointed Ryan Zinke to the position.

Under both secretaries, the department has widely expanded the extraction of natural gas and oil.

Zinke left in December 2018 after the agency's inspector general found he violated rules by having family members travel with him in government vehicles, that the agency spent more than $25,000 on security for his vacations to Turkey and Greece, and that he tried to give his wife a position in the agency.



During his tenure, Politico also reported on Zinke's role in a development project that involved a foundation headed by his wife and a group backed by the chair of Halliburton.

Haaland was the top pick for Interior Secretary by the youth climate group Sunrise Movement and the Justice Democrats political action committee, both progressive groups that have expressed disappointment in some of Biden's other nominees.



News of Haaland's possible appointment has already been applauded by conservation groups.

"Rep. Haaland's historic appointment means a new era for protection for our wildlife, public lands and waters from the rapacious extractive industries that have ruled the day under the Trump administration," Kierán Suckling, executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "It's critical for Native American leaders to be part of all decision-making about public lands, and Haaland's appointment will ensure that."

But Haaland's possible appointment to head the Department of the Interior could also leave fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives with an even slimmer majority after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn on Jan. 20.

Talking to reporters, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi called Haaland "one of the most respected and one of the best Members of Congress I have served with," and said she would not stop her possible appointment.

"If she is the President-elect's choice for interior secretary, then he will have made an excellent choice," she said.

Biden made another historic pick earlier this week by selecting former primary rival Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary. If confirmed, he would be the first openly LGBTQ member of a presidential cabinet.