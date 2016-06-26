Baltimore Police Union Criticized For Tweets Celebrating Officer’s Acquittal

Days after a Baltimore cop was cleared in the death of Freddie Gray, the police union celebrated with a Leonardo DiCaprio meme toasting his lawyers.

The Baltimore police union is under fire after sending a pair of tweets celebrating the acquittal of an officer charged in the death of Freddie Gray.

One of the tweets, posted Friday night, shows a Leonardo DiCaprio meme toasting with a glass of champagne, a scene from The Great Gatsby.

"Here's to the Baltimore 6 defense team," it read. "The FOP and Detective Taylor."

The tweets came after Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. was cleared of all charges in Gray's death earlier this week. The meme drew the ire of several people online, as well as the city council's president and police commissioner.

The second tweet was a picture of City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby with a caption that read, "The Wolf That Lurks."

The tweets were deleted by Saturday morning, after Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and City Council President Bernard C. Young condemned the tweets.

"Inappropriate, insensitive remarks or attacks that serve to detract from our necessary relationships with our community and criminal justice partners have no place in our City," Davis said in a statement.