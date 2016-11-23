Attorney: Florida Student Accused Of Eating Victim's Face Was Not On Bath Salts

Toxicology results done by the FBI show 19-year-old Florida State University student had not used synthetic drugs when he allegedly killed two people and partially ate one of their faces.

A Florida student accused of killing two people and partially eating one of the victim's faces was not under the influence of synthetic drugs when the attack took place, his attorney said.

Austin Harrouff's attorney, Nellie King, was citing FBI toxicology tests that were released Wednesday afternoon, contradicting early law enforcement accounts that the 19-year-old was high on bath salts, or 'flakka,' at the time of the gruesome attack.

King said the 19-year-old had been suffering from "severe" mental illness for some time, adding that more information would be released during trial.

"This is a cautionary tale for why law enforcement should endeavor to conduct complete investigations reliant on evidence, like toxicology reports, instead of speculation with no basis in fact," King said in a statement obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The Florida State University Student had been having dinner with his family at a restaurant in Tequesta when he allegedly stormed out of the venue.

Authorities said he then walked toward his family's home but, at some point, went into the garage of John Joseph Steven and Michelle Karen Mischon's home and attacked them.