Six Atlanta Cops Are Being Charged After Using Tasers To Violently Detain Two College Students During Protests

Six Atlanta police officers have been charged with assault and battery for allegedly using excessive force to detain two college students in the middle of protests on Saturday, at one point tasing the two students and violently pulling them out of their car.

"It was a vicious act," Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said at a news conference Tuesday.

Officers used Tasers to force Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young, both students at historically black colleges, out of their car, and then threw them onto the ground to detain them, Howard said.

The encounter was caught on video from police body cameras, leading to officers Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner being fired the following day.

An investigation of the incident and review of footage from body cameras and the officers' reports led to charges against the officers, including four who were charged with aggravated assault, and another who was charged with aggravated battery.

Video from the incident also showed some of the officers lied about the encounter, including one officer who falsely claimed the students pointed a gun at police, and another who falsely claimed Young tried to put the car in reverse and run him over.

"The conduct involving this incident is not indicative of the way we treat people here in the city of Atlanta," Howard said.

The officers and the charges they face were identified as:

- Ivory Streeter: aggravated assault, pointing or aiming a gun

- Mark Gardner: aggravated assault

- Lonnie Hood: two counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple battery

- Willie Sauls: aggravated assault, criminal damage to property

- Armond Jones: aggravated battery, pointing or aiming a gun

- Roland Claud: criminal damage to property