At Least Four People Were Killed When A Train Slammed Into A Tour Bus

"It's a terrible, chaotic scene," a Mississippi police chief said. At least four people were killed and 35 others injured in the crash.

Four people were killed and 35 others injured Tuesday in Mississippi when a freight train crashed into a tour bus that had come to a stop on the tracks.



"It's a terrible tragedy," Biloxi Police Chief John Miller told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "I know there are a lot of families that are going to be impacted here."

Authorities said the bus was stopped on the tracks at the time, and witnesses told the Sun Herald the bus appeared to be stuck on the tracks.



The bus originated in Austin, Texas, and Miller said he believes it was headed to casinos in the Biloxi area.

The CSX train slammed into the side of the vehicle just after 2 p.m., Miller said. At least four people on the bus have died, he said, and most of the 48 passengers were injured in some way.

Thirty-five of the people onboard were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for various injuries, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney told reporters.

At least eight of the passengers suffered critical injuries, Vincent Creel, spokesman for the city of Biloxi told BuzzFeed News. Seven others were not injured.