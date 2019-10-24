The Astros Fired Their Assistant Manager After He Taunted Women Reporters About Domestic Violence

The team initially called the report "misleading and completely irresponsible," and defended Taubman, saying he had been supporting a player during a difficult outing. But on Thursday, the team reversed course after facing heavy criticism.

Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein published a story on the outburst, which generated a strong rebuke from the Houston team, despite the fact that other reporters in the clubhouse confirmed the incident.

Taubman's outburst, which he reportedly made while looking at the women reporters, had been especially troubling since Osuna had a subpar performance during the game, allowing a game-tying homerun in the bottom of the 9th inning.

"Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f------ glad we got Osuna!" Taubman yelled near the reporters — one of them wearing a domestic-violence awareness bracelet — following Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Taubman had been referring to relief pitcher Roberto Osuna, who served a 75-game suspension for allegations of domestic violence last year.

"Subsequent interviews have revealed that Taubman's inappropriate comments were in fact, directed toward one or more reporters," the team said in a statement. "Accordingly, we have terminated Brandon Taubman's employment with the Houston Astros."

The Houston Astros announced Thursday that assistant general manager Brandon Taubman had been fired in the middle of the club's World Series bid after he reportedly yelled at three women reporters about a pitcher suspended for domestic violence.

The Astros just announced that they have terminated assistant GM Brandon Taubman's employment. Here's the full statement:

"Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman's inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter," the team said. "We were wrong."



The Astros decision also came a day after Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters he was "really concerned, at this point, about the underlying substance of the situation and what the atmosphere was, how it came to be."

On Tuesday, Taubman issued a statement apologizing for the outburst, saying he "used inappropriate language."

"My overexuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue," the statement read. "Those that know me know that I am a progressive and charitable member of the community, and a loving and committed husband and father."

Reporters who witnessed the outburst, however, backed Sports Illustrated's reporting that Taubman appeared to have targeted the three reporters, and that he had brought up the pitcher even though no one had asked about him.

Apstein reported that after the outburst, another staffer for the team apologized, but Taubman was not made available for an interview.

While playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, Osuna was suspended by the league after allegedly assaulting the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Alejandra Román Cota, in 2018. The relief pitcher refused to testify in the incident and left to Mexico.

Prosecutors decided not to prosecute the case, but Osuna agreed not to have contact with Cota.

The Astros had been able to acquire Osuna under what was seen as a bargain trade. Osuna has been considered one of the best relievers in the league, but other teams balked at the idea of bringing him onto their roster because of the possible public backlash, given his history.

In her report, Apstein called out the Astros decision and their unwillingness to meaningfully deal with Osuna's domestic violence case.

"The Astro's front office acts as if it is tired of being yelled at about this subject," Apstein wrote. "They want to be allowed to play their baseball games and pop their champagne without being forced to think about anything that happened way from the ballpark."

Three days after the initial report was published, the Astros issued an apology to the reporter.

"We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated, and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct," the team said. "The Astros in no way intended to minimize the issues related to domestic violence."