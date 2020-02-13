An Astronaut Spent 328 Days In Space And Then Posted A Video Of Her Reunion With Her Dog

Sergei Ilnitsky / AP Christina Koch

NASA astronaut Christina Koch spent 328 days in outer space — the longest spaceflight ever by a woman — and one of the first things she did after her return to Earth was reunite with her very good dog. And who could blame her? If 328 days in space seems like a long time, just think of how long that is in dog years. On Thursday, Koch posted on her Instagram the moment she reunited with her dog, LBD. And, well, just see for yourself. 😭😭

Koch told KPRC 2 in Houston that one of the first things she did when she got back home was reunite with her pup, which is totally understandable. In the video, LBD seems to have gotten a hint that Koch was on her way home, because she's posted at the door, tapping the glass with her front paws, and ready for her to come in. Just look at the movement on that tail:

Koch looks super excited to see her furry friend as well, and she gets down on the floor to try to hold the super-excited pup. But LBD looks like she's beside herself — she can't stop barking, jumping, or licking Koch's face from the excitement.

