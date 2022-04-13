A Gay Dad Described How A Stranger Terrified His Kids With Anti-Gay Rhetoric

Pierce said he hadn't seen the man until he approached the family and began yelling.



"He was standing there for probably a full minute," Pierce said. "I told him, 'Get away from us, get away, stop talking to my son, get away from our family!' Both children were just sobbing."

The man continued to yell, telling him, "That's not a family! You're rapists and pedophiles. You steal Black and Asian children and you rape them."

No Amtrak employees were in sight, and the rest of the passengers appeared unwilling to get involved, Pierce said. His husband, Neal Broverman, then got up to position himself between them and the man, and Pierce took the children away.

"I said to them, 'You know what, this is a scary place, we're going to move away from this scary man,'" Pierce said.

An Amtrak employee then saw what was happening and left to report the incident. The family moved four cars away while police arrived and the man was told to get off the train, Pierce said.

It wasn't until they got away from the man that Pierce and Broverman's 6-year-old son told them he'd been approached in the bathroom by the man hours earlier, and that the man tried to tell the boy he'd been "stolen" by his adopted parents.

It had been a point of pride for the 6-year-old to go to the restroom on his own, and with it just downstairs from their seats, Pierce and his husband thought it would be fine. But after that first solo trip, he'd started asking for someone to go with him. After learning about what the man had told him, Pierce said he suddenly understood.

"I asked him, 'Is that why you were scared to go to the bathroom again?' and he just cried and hugged me," he said.