An Even Larger Rockfall Has Struck Yosemite's Famed El Capitan After A Climber Was Killed

Thursday's rockfall was significantly larger than the previous one, park officials said, and resulted in one injury.

A second massive rockfall occurred Thursday at the face of Yosemite National Park's famed El Capitan, just a day after a series of rockfalls killed a British climber.



The latest incident, which park officials said was "significantly larger" than the one that occurred Wednesday, injured one person and prompted the closure of an exit from the park in Yosemite Valley.

The victim was not a climber, Yosemite Park spokesman Scott Gediman told BuzzFeed News. The person was flown out of the area by helicopter and taken to a nearby hospital.

Family members identified the injured man as Jim Evans of Naples, Florida. His wife, Rachel, told KSEE-TV in Fresno that they were driving in a Dodge Durango SUV around 3:15 p.m. below El Capitan when an avalanche of rocks and debris came flying off the mountain side, crashing through the sunroof and striking Jim in the head.

"Something came through our sunroof, but we didn’t know — it was closed — and we didn’t know what had happened, but it shattered and the dust just poured in and we were trying to out run it, it was like, ‘Go! Let’s go!’” she said. "At the same time, my husband reached up and he said, 'Oh my head, my head,” because it was bleeding profusely and hurting."