A Former Rising Democratic Party Star Was In A Hotel Room Where A Man Was Suspected Of Overdosing On Drugs

Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee who made a close but unsuccessful bid to become Florida's governor in 2018, was found early Friday in a Miami hotel room with a man who appeared to be overdosing on drugs, according to a police report.

Inside the hotel room, police reported seeing three small clear plastic bags that looked to have crystal meth. Gillum was unable to talk to officers "due to his inebriated stated," officers wrote in the police report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

In a statement, Gillum said he had been in Miami for a wedding and had too much drink, but denied using illicit drugs.

"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends," he said in a statement. "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement."

Once considered a rising star in the Democratic party, Gillum ran a failed bid for Florida governor in 2018.

But late Thursday night, according to the police report, Gillum was allegedly vomiting in a hotel bathroom when another man collapsed on the bed and started having trouble breathing.

According to the police report, Aldo Mejias, 56, told police he gave 30-year-old Travis Dyson his credit card to get a room for the night. When he arrived at the room, Gillum was inside with Dyson and both men were throwing up.

"Dyson opened the hotel room room and immediately walked over to the bed and collapsed," the report states. "Mr. Mejias observed Mr. Gillum inside of the bathroom vomiting."

Dyson then began vomiting on the bed and collapsed for a second time, prompting Mejias to do chest compressions and call paramedics.

According to the police report, by the time paramedics arrived, Gillum appeared "in stable condition and his vitals were normal."

He was allowed to go home "without incident."

Officers responded to the hospital later to check on Dyson, who was reportedly in stable condition.

The small bags were taken by police officers as evidence, but a Miami Beach police spokesman told BuzzFeed News the incident is not being investigated as a criminal matter at this time.

Dyson told the Miami New Times he had been friends with Gillum since last spring, but said he was not celebrating a wedding Thursday night.

"I personally was not celebrating a wedding," he told the paper. "I don't know if [Gillum] was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that."

Calls to Dyson and Mejias were not answered. In his statement, Gillum also thanked paramedics for their work.

"I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time," he said.