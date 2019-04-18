Ancestry.com Has Pulled An Ad Amid Backlash That It Whitewashed The Violent History Of Slavery

The DNA testing company Ancestry.com on Thursday took down a controversial ad that appeared to depict a white man romantically pursuing a black woman in what appears to be the slave-owning South amid a torrent of backlash from people who accused the company white washing the violent history of slavery.

In the ad, called "Inseparable" and posted on Ancestry's YouTube channel, a white man and a black woman described in a caption as "lovers" are seen trying to go unnoticed while running through what appears to be slavery-era streets.

"Abigail," the man tells the woman as he pulls a gold ring from his pocket. "We can escape to the North. There's a place we can be together, across the border."

"Will you leave with me?" he asks as the video fades into black.

The ad was first posted online on April 2.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Ancestry, one of the most popular at-home DNA testing companies for people seeking to trace their family history, apologized "for any offense that the ad may have caused."



"Ancestry is committed to telling important stories from history," the company said. "This ad was intended to represent one of those stories. We very much appreciate the feedback we have received and apologize for any offense that the ad may have caused."

But the story the company attempted to tell was heavily criticized on social media for what many people called a revisionist version of history, one where most biracial children born of the time were the result of violent rapes of female slaves by slaveowners.