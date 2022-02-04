The Parents Of A 22-Year-Old Black Man Say Minneapolis Police “Executed” Him During A No-Knock Warrant

Video released by the department shows officers opening the door to the apartment with a key and yelling "Police! Search warrant!" At least five officers can be seen going in, firearms drawn.



A figure underneath a blanket is seen moving, and a head and a hand holding a firearm can be seen just a split second before shots are heard.

An incident report of the shooting stated that Locke was shot twice in the chest and once in the wrist. Officials have identified the officer who fired as Mark Hanneman.

At Friday's press conference, Huffman said two types of warrants were obtained to search the three apartments: a "no-knock" and a "knock" warrant so that SWAT officers could decide on the ground how they would make entry into the homes.

KARE 11 and the Star Tribune reported Friday that it was the Minneapolis Police Department who had insisted on using a "no-knock" warrant.

"An investigation is underway so we don’t have all the facts yet, but a 22-year-old life ending in gunfire is a tragedy," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement Friday. "Minnesota made strides last year, passing statewide restrictions on the use of no-knock warrants. But the events leading to the death of Amir Locke illustrate the need for further reform."



Locke's family said that he owned the gun he was seen holding on the video and had a permit to carry it, even though a permit would not have been necessary inside a home.

Huffman said that when the officer saw the weapon, he "had to make a split-second decision."

"Ultimately, that decision on whether that threshold was met will be examined by the county attorney's office that reviews this case," she said.

But activists confronted Huffman and Frey about why they released images of his handgun and why the initial statement from police had stated that Locke had pointed a gun in an officer's direction even though that allegation was not repeated by authorities once the bodycam video was released.

Huffman said the officer who claimed the gun was pointed in their direction was "offscreen" and that the investigation would determine whether the statement was accurate.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney who cochairs a city group to address public safety and police accountability, walked up to the mayor and interim police chief during the press conference, calling their handling of the investigation "the anatomy of a cover-up."

Pushed on why Locke had been called a "suspect," Frey and Huffman abruptly ended the press conference.

"This is what we've been fighting against since George Floyd — running away from transparency and accountability," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minneasota chapter of the Council on American–Islamic Relations, taking the podium after the mayor and interim chief walked away. "This was Breonna Taylor in Minneapolis."

Members of the city council echoed the criticisms.

"The Mayor failed to make changes after the murder of George Floyd and MPD continues to have unchecked power to judge and execute Black people," Robin Wonsley Worlobah, a city council member, tweeted.