A Black Teen Said Her Neck And Face Were Lit On Fire By A Group Of White Men
Police said they are investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.
Four white men sprayed a Black teen with lighter fluid at a stop light, then lit her face and neck on fire while calling her the n-word, she told police.
The attack, which is now being investigated as a hate crime, happened early Wednesday morning in Madison, Wisconsin, after the city saw another night of protests against police brutality and the arrest of a local activist.
Althea Bernstein, an 18-year-old EMT, suffered second- and third-degree burns to her face, said Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, who spoke on behalf of Bernstein and her family.
"It's totally unacceptable given everything that is going on this country," Johnson told BuzzFeed News. "It's just unacceptable behavior that we're just not going to tolerate."
Bernstein was driving to her brother's friend's home at about 1 a.m. when she approached a red light Wednesday morning, according to a police report of the incident.
She was listening to music and driving with her window down when she heard someone call her the n-word, Johnson said.
According to the police report, Bernstein turned and saw four white men in another car. One of them then sprayed a liquid that landed on her face and neck, then tossed a flaming lighter at her, lighting her face on fire, she told investigators.
"She drove forward, patted out the flames," the report states.
Police said they are looking at surveillance images to see if any part of the assault was captured on camera. After the attack, Bernstein then drove to her mother's home, and went on to a local hospital to be treated.
According to police, hospital staff believe lighter fluid was used in the attack, and Bernstein will need additional visits to be treated for her injuries.
Johnson, who has raised money for Black men who have been killed by law enforcement including George Floyd and Michael Brown, was contacted by Bernstein's family friends and is helping the family work with police and city officials.
"[Bernstein's parents] just wanted to make sure that their daughter heals from this," Johnson said. "The mother, she just wants to make sure that her daughter heals and is OK."
Bernstein is back home and healing from the incident, he said.
"Our family is saddened at what happened to Althea and the unprovoked attack on her body," the family said in a statement.
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.