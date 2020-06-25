A Black Teen Said Her Neck And Face Were Lit On Fire By A Group Of White Men

Four white men sprayed a Black teen with lighter fluid at a stop light, then lit her face and neck on fire while calling her the n-word, she told police.

The attack, which is now being investigated as a hate crime, happened early Wednesday morning in Madison, Wisconsin, after the city saw another night of protests against police brutality and the arrest of a local activist.

Althea Bernstein, an 18-year-old EMT, suffered second- and third-degree burns to her face, said Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, who spoke on behalf of Bernstein and her family.

"It's totally unacceptable given everything that is going on this country," Johnson told BuzzFeed News. "It's just unacceptable behavior that we're just not going to tolerate."

Bernstein was driving to her brother's friend's home at about 1 a.m. when she approached a red light Wednesday morning, according to a police report of the incident.

She was listening to music and driving with her window down when she heard someone call her the n-word, Johnson said.