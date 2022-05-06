A Man Suspected Of Killing His Wife Still Won A Republican Primary Election

A man accused of killing his wife and then tossing her body in a creek won a Republican primary election in Indiana for a spot on a local township board this week.

Despite facing a murder charge, 40-year-old Andrew Wilhoite is set to appear on the November ballot for a seat on the Clinton Township Board in Boone County, Indiana. He'll be one of three candidates, all Republican, looking to fill three seats on the local board.

Wilhoite won his spot in the May 3 election, garnering 60 votes in the local election despite being held in the Boone County jail without bail. Wilhoite did receive the lowest number of votes from the three candidates — the two other candidates received more than 100 votes — but with only three candidates vying for three seats, Wilhoite was able to secure a spot in the November election.

On March 25, Boone County Sheriff officials were contacted by coworkers of Wilhoite's wife, Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, to report her missing.

According to her Facebook profile, she had been undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Deputies responded to the couple's home in a rural area of Lebanon, Indiana, where they were unable to find her despite multiple deputies and bloodhounds searching for her.