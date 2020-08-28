Alice Johnson Received A Full Pardon From President Trump

Alice Johnson, who served more than 20 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense, was given a full pardon by President Trump in the Oval Office Friday, a day after she gave an uplifting speech about the need for criminal justice reform at the Republican National Convention.

"We're giving Alice a full pardon," Trump said after reporters were ushered into the Oval Office. "We are going to do it right now."

Johnson's sentence was commuted by Trump in June 2018 after Kim Kardashian West visited the White House to lobby for her release.

Trump spoke briefly about Johnson's life, telling reporters she had served 22 years of a life sentence for something that "a lot of people" don't go to jail for.

Johnson had turned to crime after her son died and, in 1997, received a life sentence for her role with a drug trafficking ring in Memphis. She had no prior criminal record.

She had appealed her case through the courts, but her only hope of being freed was presidential action.

At the RNC, Johnson spoke about the severity of sentences in courts.

"Some say, 'You do the crime. You do the time.' However, that time should be fair and just," she said at the convention. "We've all made mistakes, and none of us want to be defined forever based on our worst decision."