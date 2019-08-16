I’m Sorry If You Were Flying Friday, Because Computers Went Down At Airports Across The Country

The line for passport control at @Dulles_Airport due to @CBP computer outage

As if the normal frustrations of travel weren’t enough, an outage at customs caused insanely huge lines at airports across the country Friday.

The disruption lasted about an hour, but travelers all over the country were affected by the nationwide outage, officials said.

US Customs and Border Protection officers resorted to “alternative procedures” until systems came back up, which meant many travelers had to be processed manually.

Of course, that meant that everything slowed down to a crawl, creating some huge lines at airports in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, and Dallas.



I mean, just look at this: