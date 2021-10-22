A Man Accused Of Killing A 31-Year-Old Sitting In A Car In Front Of His Home Has Been Arrested

A Texas man has been booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man who was sitting alone in a car outside his home, sheriff's officials said.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, is suspected of confronting Adil Dghoughi with a handgun early on Oct. 11, then fatally shooting him through the driver's-side window.

Dghoughi's friends and family said they were being given no information about the case, the circumstances of his death, or why no arrest had been made more than a week after the killing.

On Oct. 22, Lt. Kyle McConnell told BuzzFeed News that Turner had turned himself in to Caldwell County sheriff's officials on suspicion of murder.

"Detectives have worked tirelessly on this case since the incident occurred on Oct. 11th, 2021," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "Detectives have conducted multiple interviews and executed multiple search warrants in the course of this investigation."

Officials did not release additional details regarding the circumstances of Dghoughi's death.