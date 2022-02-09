A Grand Jury Recommended Murder Charges Against The Man Who Shot Adil Dghoughi In Texas

Dghoughi's brother, Othmane, said Tuesday that he had grown hopeless, at times wondering if charges, or an arrest at one point, would come at all.

Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber told BuzzFeed News Turner's first court appearance would be scheduled in 30 to 45 days.

Turner told investigators he found a car in front of his home just past 3 a.m. He grabbed his handgun, then walked outside where he confronted the driver in the small town of Martindale outside of Austin.

Turner tapped the window twice, then fired once into the car.

"I just killed a guy," Turner told a 911 dispatcher while reporting the shooting. "He started racing away and I ran after him. He pointed a gun at me and I shot."

Deputies found no gun inside the vehicle. Turner also told investigators he believed the person in the vehicle might have been burglarizing his property.

Search warrants in the case show that police took Dghoughi's phone and searched it after he was shot in the head and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. He appeared to be using the GPS app on the phone when the confrontation occurred.

Larry Bloomquist, an attorney representing Turner, said his client was notified of the charges Wednesday and was disappointed in the grand jury's decision.

"We're disappointed, obviously, but we're not surprised," he said.