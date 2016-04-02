A Person Was Killed After A Plane Crashed Into A Car On A California Freeway

Drivers reported seeing the plane nearing the road and crashing into a car on the I-15 freeway in Fallbrook, about 50 miles north of San Diego.





Two people on board the plane were injured, as well as three others in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 38-year-old woman from San Diego, who was a passenger in the car, died, CHP spokesman Christopher Parent told BuzzFeed News. Her name has not been released.

The pilot of the plane, identified by CHP as Dennis Hogge, suffered life-threatening injuries.



According to FAA records, Hogge is also the registered owner of the aircraft. Records showed the plane was registered out of Clackamas County in Oregon.