A Person Was Killed After A Plane Crashed Into A Car On A California Freeway
Drivers reported seeing the plane nearing the road and crashing into a car on the I-15 freeway in Fallbrook, about 50 miles north of San Diego.
A small single-engine plane landed on a Southern California freeway and crashed with a car, killing a woman inside, officials said.
Two people on board the plane were injured, as well as three others in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 38-year-old woman from San Diego, who was a passenger in the car, died, CHP spokesman Christopher Parent told BuzzFeed News. Her name has not been released.
The pilot of the plane, identified by CHP as Dennis Hogge, suffered life-threatening injuries.
According to FAA records, Hogge is also the registered owner of the aircraft. Records showed the plane was registered out of Clackamas County in Oregon.
The crash was reported to the CHP at 9:15 a.m., when drivers reported the plane was landing on the I-15 freeway in Fallbrook, about 50 miles north of San Diego.
A minute later, commuters reported the plane had crashed into a Nissan that had been stopped on the side of the freeway.
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told BuzzFeed News the plane was a Lancair IV.
The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
