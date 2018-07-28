A Mississippi Police Officer Has Been Fired After Using A Stun Gun On A Handcuffed Man

"To let this particular act or anything like it just go away or get swept under the run, that's not acceptable," the police chief said.

A Mississippi police officer has been fired after a video released by the department this week showed him using his stun gun on a suspect in handcuffs then threatening to use it on him again.

The incident occurred on July 16 incident after Meridian Police officers stopped a suspected shoplifter just outside of a Walmart, pulling him out of his car and immediately placing handcuffs on him.

Seconds later, multiple officers responded, including one who pushes the suspect into the side of his van. The officer then pulls out a stun gun and drops it several feet away from the handcuffed suspect.

The officer, identified by Mississippi's ABC affiliate WTOK as Daniel Stark, then picks up the stun gun, walks toward the suspect and shocks him on his right shoulder, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man does not appear to be resisting officers at any point in the video.