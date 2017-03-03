A Mexican Congressman Climbed A US Border Fence To Show Trump How "Totally Absurd" A Wall Would Be

"It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall," Braulio Guerra said.

A Mexican congressman apparently climbed a 30-foot fence along the US border to send President Trump a message: Physical barriers are useless for stopping immigrants.

"I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here," Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Querétaro, said in a video. "It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall."

President Donald Trump's promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border has been a hot topic in Mexico's political circles, where legislators and politicians have almost uniformly responded critically to the proposal.

The Trump administration, however, is already moving ahead with its plans, and is expected to solicit proposals in the coming weeks for "the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico."

Tump has said a solid wall would likely cost $12 billion, but Reuters has reported that the actual cost could be up to $21 billion.

Before perching himself atop the US border fence along Tijuana's beach, Guerra spoke with immigration officials and recent deportees, whose numbers could swell under Trump mandates to crack down on nearly all undocumented immigrants in the US.