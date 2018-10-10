A Man Was Stabbed At A Haunted House After Another Man Handed His Friend A Knife

It was supposed to be a fun outing to a haunted house with friends until a man, believed to be one of the house's actors — a thin man with a skull face — walked up to them and handed one of them a knife.

The group of friends at the Nashville haunted house last Friday night decided to play along, so when the thin figure with a straw hat asked one of the women if one of her friends was "fucking around with her," she said yes.

"Well, here, stab him," he said, handing her a knife, according to the police report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The 29-year-old woman took the knife, which she thought was fake, and plunged it into her friend's left arm.

"As she pulled back she realized that there was blood on the knife," the report states. "There was a hole in the victim's shirt and blood was squirting from the victim's left arm."

Her friend, 29-year-old James Yochim, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.